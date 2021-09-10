An entrepreneur from Pembrokeshire has been nominated for a national award, championing female accomplishments.

Leanne Holder has been nominated in the 2021 Chwarae Teg Womenspire Awards, where finalists include community champions, sportswomen, those advancing gender equality, remarkable learners and inspiring leaders.

Leanne has been nominated in the 'entrepreneur' category, for her work in setting up and running 'BecauseRacecar Box.'

Leanne set up BecauseRaceCarBox, a subscription box for car cleaning enthusiasts, with her partner four years ago.

Wanting to encourage women into cleaning their cars and to move away from the male scented, male terminology that was represented in the automotive industry, Leanne launched the ‘Pink Detailing Collection.’

Despite the pandemic, the business has grown thanks to Leanne’s approach, and they now have distributors in France and Belgium.

Being a woman in the automotive industry, Leanne has had to face a lot of adversity to be taken seriously, which drives her to support female entrepreneurs and inspire them into male-dominated industries.

Leanne is up against Jayne Woodman from Swansea who set up 'The Menopause Team,' Lauren Bowen from Treorchy who runs 'Loaded Burgers and Fries,' and authentic Chinese restaurant owner Gigi Gao from Swansea.

The online awards finals will take place at 7pm on Thursday, September 30, and will be streamed across ITV Cymru Wales' Facebook Live and Twitter.

Cerys Furlong, chief executive of Chwarae Teg, said: “Womenspire is an awards ceremony like no other. Finalists come from all walks of life across Wales but have something very much in common – they have all gone above and beyond to make a real positive difference to their own lives and the lives of others. We want to shine a light on their remarkable accomplishments, as they can so often go unnoticed.

“Our finalists will be joining us with family and friends from their own homes, and we will be getting them involved and encouraging our virtual audience to join in too. We’ll also be highlighting organisations working towards making gender equality a reality in Wales.”