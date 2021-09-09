Proposed changes to Westminster's constituencies could have big implications for MPs' seats across west Wales, with one MP representing all the way from St Davids to north of Aberystwyth.

The plans, published this week, would see the number of Welsh MPs drop from 40 to 32.

Almost every constituency in Wales will see changes, with the majority changing names and some disappearing entirely.

A new Ceredigion Preseli constituency would be created, joining parts of Preseli Pembrokeshire with Ceredigion.

It would join parts of the seat held by Conservative Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabb with the seat held by Plaid Cymru's Ben Lake.

Other parts of Preseli Pembrokeshire would be rebranded as a new Mid and South Pembrokeshire constituency.

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart could also face a battle for his seat as Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire is redrawn.

"This is the implementation of a manifesto commitment to make the parliamentary boundaries in Wales fairer for voters," he said.

"It's not about career prospects of individual MPs or good fortune for particular political parties, this is making sure that every vote in Wales is of the same value."

The UK government says this will ensure people from all parts of the United Kingdom have equal representation in Parliament.

Under the new rules, each constituency must contain between 69,724 and 77,062 electors, with the exception of Ynys Môn (Anglesey), which is allowed to remain as it is.

The Boundary Commission for Wales' initial plans will now enter an eight-week public consultation.

There will be two more separate consultations before final proposals are presented to MPs, with the final changes due to take effect at the next general election.

Plans to redraw the Parliamentary boundaries date back around a decade, when David Cameron was prime minister.

The Boundary Commission says it considered several factors in developing its proposals, from geography to local and historical ties, as well as the required number of voters.

"We've had to propose significant changes due to the reduction in the number of Welsh constituencies," said Secretary to the Boundary Commission for Wales Shereen Williams.

"That's presented a particular challenge as we seek to develop a map which meets the conditions laid out in the (Parliamentary Constituencies) Act, but also meets the expectations of the people of Wales.

"We're confident that our proposals are a strong first attempt to create a workable map of 32 Welsh constituencies.

"The purpose of our initial proposals, however, is to start the conversation about how the new map will look."

Pictures: Boundary Commision for Wales