POLICE officers investigating an alleged incident of outraging public decency, onboard a Pembrokeshire-bound train, are asking members of the public for help with their enquiries.
British Transport Police (BTP) has released two images in connection with its investigation into a man reported to have been touching himself inappropriately on the train travelling between Carmarthen and Haverfordwest at around midday on Saturday, August 14.
“Two passengers noticed a man who was sitting a few rows away from them,” said a statement from BTP.
“One of the passengers caught his eye and noticed he was touching himself inappropriately under his trousers.
“The passengers got up to move away from the suspect, who then alighted at Haverfordwest railway station.
“Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.”
BTP is asking anybody who recognises the man,or has any other information that may help their enquiries, to contact them by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 281 of 14/08/21. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
