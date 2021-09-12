Llanboidy showed their strength as they picked up six gold medals at the National Welsh Tug of War competitions held recently at Hay on Wye.
The team succeeded in winning gold in all the men’s weight categories, as well as the mixed team, which included four pullers from the Hermon Ladies team.
Following the retirement of Llanboidy coach Dorian Phillips the squad members where competing for the first time this year under their new coach Kevin Phillips.
With a number of young inexperienced pullers pulling for the first time at senior level the boys are to be congratulated on clinching the gold across the board.
Merched Hermon also had a successful day, winning the 500kg, 520kg and 560kg weight categories under the leadership of their coach Bill Davies.
