THE sight of a boat speeding through in waters in a special area of conservation (SAC) and disturbing porpoises coming in to feed has prompted an urgent plea for responsible behaviour.

The idyllic scene was rudely interrupted by a family in a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) who in Ken’s words ‘trashed’ the area the porpoises were approaching.

“I'm usually a very calm and not easily angered person but this morning I was not calm,” said Ken. “To say I was livid would be an understatement. “

Ken said that this kind of behaviour was a problem all along the coast and urged boat users, especially those unfamiliar to the Pembrokeshire coast, to research the area before they set off and to make sure that they are familiar with the Pembrokeshire Marine Code. https://www.pembrokeshiremarinecode.org.uk/.

“The marine code explains to sea users the dos and don'ts of using your craft off the Pembrokeshire coast,” he said.

He added that those behaving irresponsibly around dolphins and porpoises also risked breaking the law.

“There is legislation in the form of the Species and Habitats Directive making it an offence to harass or interfere with the movement and feeding habits of cetaceans including the harbour porpoise,” he said.

“What I would say to owners of fast craft of any type is please do a little research on the area you're using.

“Seek local knowledge about wildlife hotspots not only to avoid distressing the animals but to allow you to more enjoy the wildlife that inhabits our coastline.

“Do get hold of a copy of the Pembrokeshire marine code to read and digest and finally, understand that the sea is the habitat of some of our most precious creatures and that we can either protect it or wreck it.

“Ignorance is no excuse.”

“If you need to play at speed, do it in open water well away from headlands and tide races.”

Sea Trust founder, Cliff Benson, added that he was working to develop a system whereby boat users launching from Goodwick would have to agree to adhere to the 5mph limit in the harbour and to the Pembrokeshire Marine Code.

“We are looking at putting a chain across the bottom of the slip where local people could get a season ticket for not much money,” he said.

“People coming from away would have to go into the Ocean Lab and buy a ticket. Any one signed up would have to stick to the terms and conditions of the slipway, to adhere to the rules of the harbour and the Pembrokeshire Marine Code and to not harass dolphins or porpoises.”

