A new category for the St David Awards has been revealed by the First Minister as he urges people to get their nominations in.
Now in their ninth year, the national St David Awards celebrate Wales' heroes. This year, as well as recognising the phenomenal work carried out by people across Wales, including our critical workers and volunteers - there will be a new Environment Champion award.
The new award will celebrate a person or group who has made an outstanding contribution to improving their environment, either locally, Wales-wide or internationally.
The winners of the awards will be judged by an expert panel, which will consider the nominations of those who have gone beyond the call of duty, or carried out selfless acts to support the community, in all categories.
The award categories are:
• Critical Worker (Key Worker)
• Environment Champion
• Bravery
• Community Spirit
• Culture
• Sport
• Business
• Innovation, Science and Technology
• Young Person
• First Minister's Special Award
Announcing the new award category, the First Minister said: “The St David Awards are the perfect chance to nominate people, up and down the country, who you believe deserve recognition - whether they are a friend, colleague, neighbour or family member.
“We are still dealing with the pandemic and trying to build a fairer, greener, stronger Wales and that is way it is important to recognise those people who go that extra mile to help Wales move forward.”
For more information and to nominate visit gov.wales/st-david-awards
