YOUR recent front page featured Climate Central’s online map, showing Pembrokeshire areas threatened by sea rise and storm surges as soon as 2030.
It puts “below water level” Haverfordwest’s Riverside Shopping Centre, multi-storey car park, and bus station.
Should Pembrokeshire County Council be championing that £8m transport hub (Western Telegraph, September 7, page 7), and seeking a development partner for £30m worth of work on the Riverside Shopping Centre (Western Telegraph, September 7, page 12)?
Or should they reconsider - and plan to relocate themselves, as the same map red zones County Hall?
Because of flooding concerns, I wrote to this paper years back suggesting the library was far better relocated to St Thomas a Becket church - up at the top of town.
CHRISTOPHER JESSOP,
Marloes
