TOURISTS are great for Pembrokeshire, but why-oh-why do they park by someone’s house and just depart for the day.
Often blocking a resident from parking.
What’s wrong with a car park?
Just been reminded they would have to pay to park!
STEFANJA GARDENER,
By email
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment