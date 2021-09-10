The annual Pembrokeshire veteran's tennis tournament celebrated a record number of entrants as the event returned for 2021.
Thirty-three players aged over 45 took part in the singles, doubles and mixed doubles competitions across the week at Haverfordwest Tennis Club, with the well-attended finals day held in glorious weather at The Parade on Sunday, September 5.
The ladies singles was won by Alison Dixon, who edged Jenny Guard in a championship tie-breaker, while Richard Davies beat Louis Warren in the men’s showpiece.
Julia Brady and Queenie Scale were on top form to clinch the ladies doubles title against the experienced Jane Allen and partner Merrill Mabey.
Meanwhile Richard Davies added the men’s doubles trophy to his haul alongside Hardijs Madzulis. Together they beat the partnership of Gordon Hardy and David Roch James.
Louis Warren did pick up a trophy in the mixed doubles with Lucy Brooker after beating the hard-hitting duo of Hilary Davies and David Roch James.
The event, now in its sixth year, was once again organised by Richard Davies with the assistance of Sarah Keogh, Jane Allen, Gillian Davies and Richard Dixon who provided the end of tournament meal, as well as club president Brian Hearne who awarded the winner’s trophies.
The day was rounded off with a friendly game of bowls in which the ladies were triumphant over the men, who are now demanding a rematch!
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.