Pembrokeshire College has become the first training provider in Wales to deliver the innovative Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) scholarship programme.

The scholarship was created to provide a pipeline of new talent into industry while employers rebound from the economic impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

Each course focuses on identified skill shortages for the area, providing scholars with foundation-level skills for successful careers in industry.

In west Wales, the scholarship will address skills gaps in welding and fabrication to meet future forecasted workforce demands.

Chris Claydon, ECITB chief executive, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Pembrokeshire College and wish them every success in delivering the ECITB scholarship. It’s a great initiative that helps employers to underwrite the risk of taking on new entrants, while providing a launch pad for many highly successful careers in engineering construction.

“Each programme is created to deliver training that is relevant to the skills needs of the area and provide a pipeline of new talent for industry to support the economy as it recovers.”

Malcolm York, curriculum area manager for engineering at Pembrokeshire College, said: “Pembrokeshire College is pleased to be working with the ECITB and local employers to deliver a level 2 scholarship programme in welding and fabrication. This programme is designed to aid learners to gain the necessary skills to progress into advanced apprenticeships.

“Currently, there is a national skills shortage in the industry and we have worked with local engineering construction companies to tailor the qualifications to meet local and national workforce demands.”

Shortly, nine learners will start the scholarship, attending Pembrokeshire College for 30 hours a week for a combination of practical and classroom activity.

Over the course of a full academic year, the learners will each complete the L2 NVQ diploma - performing engineering operations, a L2 technical certificate - welding and fabrication, CCNSG safety passport and complete at least 35 hours of work experience.

The ECITB has now approved ten training providers across Wales, Scotland and England to deliver the scholarship. Learners pursue a full-time off-the-job programme over one or two years and acquire recognised engineering qualifications as well as relevant site safety passports. Each ECITB scholar receives a term-time allowance of £140 per week.

Find out more about the ECITB scholarship at Pembrokeshire College here: https://www.pembrokeshire.ac.uk/product/ecitb-scholarship-programme-51391/

For further information about the ECITB scholarship, visit: https://www.ecitb.org.uk/ecitb-scholarships/