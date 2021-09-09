Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that a woman who was found after going missing in the Angle area before being airlifted to hospital has been pronounced dead.
The 40-year-old woman was found after it was thought she was in the area around Angle at approximately 2.40pm on the afternoon of Monday, September 6.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "She was found in the sea by the coastguard helicopter, which then transported her to hospital, where she was sadly pronounced dead.
"Next of kin and coroner have been informed."
The police continued, saying that 'there are no suspicious circumstances,' surrounding her death.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.