A man was arrested after allegedly driving on drugs in Pembrokeshire.
The incident occurred yesterday afternoon (September 8).
Pembrokeshire Road Policing released a statement saying: "A man was arrested for providing a positive roadside drug wipe for cannabis, following a stop check on the A477 at Redberth.
"He provided blood samples at custody before being released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood samples."
