DESPERATE to get the first win on the board, that's the target for Haverfordwest County as they travel to Bala at the weekend in the JD Cymru Premier.

Speaking 48 hours before the game Wayne Jones said the squad know how important it is to get the first win after a sobering start to a season in which high expectations are attached to the Bluebirds.

"We are desperate to get a 'W' on the board," said Jones. "Our first win of the season in the league campaign, that is huge for us.

"There is no easy game, we know that but what a win does in football, it gets the tails wagging."

Haverfordwest's six-nil demolition job on Brecon Corinthians last weekend at the Ogi Bridge Meadow stadium was the biggest win so far and the first win for the Bluebirds in five.

With real expectations of a top six finish in this season's premier league, the Blues' start to the campaign has been less than ideal with one draw and three losses to languish second from bottom of the table, but Jones is not worried yet.

"We cannot afford to go for the next game or two without any win on the board we know that. But it's after nine, ten games you see where you are and that is where you start analysing things and predictions start to come out but we know we need to get that first win on the board."

Jones insisted on continuing a possession based style of play for the Bluebirds which he hopes will elicit far more attacking opportunities.

"The footballers we have in midfield, the Kierans and the Shepherds they want to be controlling games. If you keep the ball the opposition works harder.

"In terms of Barry away last week we changed it to what we have been doing all season was very good and we were unlucky not to come away with at least a point.

"I do not think we have begun in a bad way. We're improving every game. Results may not suggest that but trust me they are."

Jones has the luxury of no injury concerns for the game but Jazz Richards will be suspended after his sending off against Barry Town two weeks ago.

Bala Town v Haverfordwest, Saturday, September 11, KO 2.30pm.

Form v Bala: 1-1 D (home, 31/10/20), 2-1 W (away, 03/10/20)