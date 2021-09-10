THERE is disagreement as to why Haverfordwest Town Council turned down a grant application from the town’s Racecourse Public Trust.

The dispute comes over whether the money was required for maintenance costs.

It states in the council’s Policy and Guidance Document headed 'who can apply' that ‘grants shall not cover an organisation's core running revenue costs’.

However it also stipulates considerations will be made into revenue costs, 'if it can be demonstrated that lack of funds has an adverse effect on the town and its residents’.

The matter was raised in a Racecourse AGM held in August with secretary Peter Lewis writing: "The finances of the past two years prompted a number of well delivered questions and those posing them seemed to be satisfied with all matters except for those surrounding the level of financial assistance provided by our town council."

Mr Lewis went into detail about the manner as to why the application was rejected.

"In April 2020 I submitted a grant request in the prescribed manner," wrote Mr Lewis. "In August the town clerk replied asking me to resubmit my application. This would be reviewed under the new policy.

"On October 2020 I resubmitted. November 2020 the council requested further information. December 2020 the council requested more details, and January 2021 the council’s administration officer emailed saying the council was unable to offer support in respect of funding towards the project."

Mr Lewis insisted his submission was made in the knowledge that it met fully the stipulations laid down in the council’s policy and guidance document and, "in full knowledge of the document’s paragraph that the council’s present policy, decided in April of this year, prevents us, and the Portfield Recreation, from seeking assistance with running costs".

Mr Lewis finished by saying the racecourse would now be totally reliant on the generosity of local organisations.

Head of town council Mayor Alan Buckfield insisted the council have a good relationship with the racecourse and that they offered assistance in filling in the application.

He was acquiescent about the matter saying: "The tap has not been turned off in regards to the racecourse. We turned down one application but there is nothing stopping them making another."