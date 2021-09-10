Garth residents have been thanked for a community event which involved collecting 15 bags of rubbish.

Tenants assisted with a litter pick of the local area throughout the morning and collected bags of rubbish from the estate on Thursday, August 26.

There was also a vaccination drop-in event held.

Pembrokeshire County Council Housing team thanked all litter-picking volunteers with a free lunch for their efforts.

Under the supervision of the Darwin Experience, children enjoyed looking at different creepy crawlies through a microscope, asking questions and exploring different insect habitats.

In the afternoon a member of staff from Pembrokeshire Leisure gave children the opportunity to burn some energy playing football and cricket and other fun games.

Hywel Dda University Health Board staff were busy throughout the day from their mobile vaccination unit answering Covid-19 related questions, with many members of the public receiving the vaccination on site.

Council staff from the Housing and Waste and Recycling services were joined by ateb, the local policing team, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Keep Wales Tidy, who were all on hand to give advice to residents.

Also among those attending was Pembrokeshire County Council Cabinet Member for housing, Cllr Michelle Bateman.

Cllr Bateman said: “It was fantastic to attend such an event with real community spirit. It was wonderful to see so many people take part in the litter-pick and the take-up of Covid-19 vaccinations was very encouraging.

“Thanks once again to all those who took part, including all Council staff and partner organisations, who helped make the event a great success.”

If you are interested in litter picking in your own local area, litter picking equipment is available from Pembrokeshire County Council. Contact the Housing Customer Liaison Team at HousingCLO@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or call 01437 764551.