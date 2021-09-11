Three charities have partnered with Tesco to launch a campaign that aims to raise much-needed funds to help people in Pembrokeshire lead healthier lives.

The partnership will support Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK from September 13 to September 26.

Tesco customers can make a donation by rounding up the amount they spend in stores to the nearest £1 at all self-service checkouts.

All funds raised will be split equally between the three charities.

The partnership aims to inspire, empower and support Tesco colleagues and customers to live healthier lives, lowering their risk of cancer, heart and circulatory diseases, and type 2 diabetes.

Oonagh Turnbull, head of health campaigns at Tesco, said: “Cancer, heart and circulatory diseases and type 2 diabetes are three of the biggest health challenges of our time, touching the lives of millions of people every year. But without donations, the work of our charity partners to prevent the harm these conditions cause just can’t continue.

“There is a need to build understanding of how to minimise certain risk factors – for example, by making healthier food choices, because this can make a big difference to your risk of these conditions in the future.

“With our partner charities, we aim to raise awareness and millions of pounds to help carry on saving and improving lives. From advances in prevention and early diagnosis to breakthroughs in research into cures and treatments, we need the help of people in Pembrokeshire to raise vital funds that will help to reduce the risk of these life-threatening conditions, now and in the future.”

Claire Sadler, executive director of marketing, fundraising and engagement at the British Heart Foundation, said: “We’re delighted to be teaming-up with Tesco to raise funds for life saving research and the vital support our charities provide to millions of people.

“Nearly all of us are affected by heart and circulatory diseases, cancer or diabetes in some way. But by working with Tesco, our aim is to empower millions of people to make healthier choices that lower their risk of these conditions and improve their health.

“We want to say a big thank you to Tesco’s colleagues and customers in Pembrokeshire for helping us continue our vital work. With your support, we can keep up the pace of progress in tackling some of the UK’s biggest health challenges.”