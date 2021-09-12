A WARM welcome has been given to children starting at the new Portfield Pennar Playgroup which opened this week.

The new provision, which opened on Monday, September 6, is to support children with complex additional learning needs. It replaces the previous provision by SNAP special needs playgroup at Withybush Hospital which closed at the end of the summer term after its contract with Pembrokeshire County Council was put out to tender under a new CCG grant arrangement.

Damian Hewitt, Headteacher at Portfield School, welcomed all pupils.

"I'm sure that children and families will be thrilled with their new provision which will provide a stimulating, safe and nurturing environment to support early years development," he said.

"Good luck to all those attending Portfield Pennar, I'm sure you'll all thrive in your new playgroup."

Lots of work has gone into registering the new provision for the start of the new term and parent Emma Edwards, who has enrolled her daughter, said she was delighted with the changes.

"My daughter will love all the new equipment and will once again enjoy playing with other children, which she has missed," she said.

"Many of the staff from the previous playgroup have been retained which is great as this gives me confidence and is great for her to see familiar faces."

Cllr Guy Woodham, cabinet member for education and lifelong learning, described the new provision as 'inspirational'. He outlined the council's commitment to supporting children with complex additional learning needs.

"This investment is hopefully the first of our Portfield early years satellites which will give children the opportunity to play and develop in a supportive and specialist environment," he said.

"Staff across our early years team and Portfield School have worked tirelessly over the summer to ensure the setting was registered for the start of the new term. This is a fantastic partnership and a wonderful addition to our early years establishments."