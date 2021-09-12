IF you are in St Davids or the surrounding area tomorrow (Monday) keep an eye out for Batman and Robin on bikes pulling a bathtub.

Brothers Nathan and Ben Blackaby are setting out from the city at 7am and aiming to finish their bathtub bike pull in Lowestoft, Suffolk, 400 miles and five days later.

The pair will complete the gruelling ride across the widest point of Great Britain on road bikes. They will take it in turns to pull the custom built 'biketub' - a full size bathtub, specially adapted with a steel frame and wheelchair wheels.

"I remember the first lockdown, sitting in my garden shed thinking about how biketub could be a great endurance event," said Nathan. "I hadn't seen anyone pulling a bathtub on wheels and wondering why not I decided then and there - I would do it. Suddenly that time has come- biketub is alive."

Both brothers will be wearing Batman and Robin outfits, as they pull the bath and there will be a special guest in the tub, namely the Joker.

However their challenge is far from a joke, rather it is designed to be a seriously tough endurance challenge, with almost 6,000ft climbs on both days one and two alone as they cross the Welsh mountains.

The brothers are raising funds for Christian Vision for Men (CVM) of which Nathan is the CEO. They are hoping to raise £1,000 to help the work of CVM to continue.

"With the Covid pandemic, CVM, like many charities, is facing an even tougher time than usual financially. That is why this challenge is even tougher than usual and even more extreme," they said.

The evangelistic men's movement is encouraging anyone who can donate to cheer the team on, to make a contribution at www.justgiving.org.uk/biketub.

Anyone making a donation can get their name or message written on the tub itself.

For more information see www.facebook.com/cvmen or www.cvm.org.uk/biketub.