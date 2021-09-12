The Government has been criticised for ruling out a criminal offence of assaulting a retail worker.

Following an increase in incidents during the pandemic, organisations including Usdaw (Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers) began campaigning for action.

The Home Affairs Committee has published the Government’s response to its report on violence and abuse towards retail workers, which made a series of recommendations, including consulting on the scope of a specific offence to provide extra protection in law for retail workers.

The committee said: “As we have previously recommended, the Government should consult urgently on the scope of a new standalone offence.

“A clear message must be sent that nobody should feel unsafe at work.”

The Government responded: “The Government completely understands and sympathises with all workers who serve the public that face violence and other forms of abuse.

“A wide range of offences already exist that cover assaults against any worker, including retail workers.

“In addition, courts have a statutory duty to follow sentencing guidelines, which are clear that the fact an offence has been committed against those working in the public sector or providing a service to the public should be treated as an aggravating factor during sentencing, meriting an increased sentence.”

Paddy Lillis, general secretary of Usdaw, said: “We remain disappointed and frustrated that the Government has still not committed to a simple standalone offence for assaulting a retail worker, to encourage prosecutions and provide the deterrent effect that our members are desperately looking for.

“There needs to be a clear message that assaulting or abusing someone working to serve the public is totally unacceptable."

She added: “At a time when we should all be working together to get through this crisis, it is a disgrace that staff working to keep food on the shelves and the shop safe for customers are being abused.

“When retail employers, leading retail bodies, the Home Affairs Select Committee and the shop workers’ trade union jointly call for legislation, it is time for the Government to listen and bring forward the amendment to their policing bill as promised.

“We urge the Government to keep to their word and ensure that the measure they bring forward is substantial and delivers much needed protections."