THE Great Big Green Week begins on the St Davids Peninsula next weekend with events and activities to celebrate community action and raise awareness of climate change prior to the UN climate summit COP26 in Glasgow next month.

The week of activities is part of the UK’s biggest ever event for climate and nature, organised nationally by Climate Cymru and The Climate Coalition.

Among the events planned for the St Davids Peninsula between September 18 and 26 are: an EcoDewi Courtyard Takeover at Oriel y Parc; film nights including a screening of David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet; special evening talks with guest speakers on topics such as reintroducing sea eagles to Pembrokeshire, the county council’s Net Zero plans, Câr-y-Môr’s regenerative 3D ocean farming and the National Trust’s plans for Southwood Estate.

There will also be an earth blessing service at St Davids Cathedral; and loads of activities from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Parks Authority and other providers.

EcoDewi, a community group working with people across the St Davids Peninsula on local projects to benefit the environment, has pulled together a wide range of exciting events and activities in collaboration with local partners including Oriel y Parc, TYF, Dr Beynon’s Bug Farm, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and St Davids Cathedral.

More information about events and timings is available on ecodewi.org.uk/gbgw, by searching for @ecodewigroup on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or by emailing jeremy@ecodewi.org.uk.

TV presenter and conservationist Iolo Williams, who recently visited the St Davids Peninsula during his BBC TV series Iolo’s Pembrokeshire, has lent his support to the event.

“I am delighted to support EcoDewi’s Great Big Green Week community activities across the St Davids Peninsula, with its emphasis on highlighting climate change and how we can all have a personal role and make a difference,” he said.

Pembrokeshire County Councillor Joshua Beynon who will be speaking at one of the evening talk events added:

“It’s great to see communities and organisations coming together to celebrate and highlight local action to tackle climate change. I am really pleased to be a part of the St Davids Peninsula Great Big Green Week where I will be updating residents on the Pembrokeshire County Council's 2030 Net Zero plans.”

Jeremy Wadia, the event’s coordinator at EcoDewi said the Great Big Green Week was the perfect opportunity for everyone to add their voice to Climate Cymru’s campaign to tell our leaders prior to COP26 that we expect more to be done to combat climate change and help those worst affected.

“The support and encouragement for this week from local organisations has been fantastic,” he said. “Visitors to the week’s activities will be shown how they can quickly sign up to Climate Cymru’s Add your Voice campaign which is a simple online way to tell our political leaders that we want strong and meaningful action to protect the things we love.

Anyone can add their voice now by visiting https://climate.cymru/add-your-voice/

“It’s an important and worthwhile campaign to represent voices from all over Wales to show decision makers that people from Wales want action to protect what they love from the climate and nature emergencies.

The campaign will be presented to the Welsh Government at the Senedd in October, prior to Climate Cymru’s attendance at COP26.