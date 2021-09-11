Stephen Evans, a former Western Telegraph reporter and BBC correspondent, remembers being inside the World Trade Center Twin Towers 20 years on from the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Stephen was working as the BBC's North America business correspondent when he was inside the foyer of the South Tower on the morning of September 11, 2001, waiting to interview a US economist over fears of a recession.

That's where he was when American Airlines flight 11 crashed into floors 93 to 99 of the North Tower.

Recently, Stephen recalled the grand emotions that came with being in the area as the events of the day unfolded.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales, he said: "It was unreal on the day. Obviously everybody had a different view of it. If you were above in the tower, your view was absolute terror and fear and then death. But down on the ground, which was where I was, it was confusing because you couldn't quite believe what you were seeing.

"It was very, very vivid. The day was bright blue sky in early autumn, but it was almost like watching a film set from the edge. So it was real, you knew what had happened, you could see the planes coming out of both towers by something like 9.15am New York time, but it still wasn't real in a sense of believable, and I think that's still true.

"I know it happened, I know I was there, I know I saw stuff, but I still can't quite believe it because it was such an amazing, surreal event.

"First of all, it became very clear that I knew far less about what was going on, and I was on the site, than people in London did.

"Very, very quickly, everybody apart from the people in the confusion at the sight knew what was going on, but there is this visceral feeling, you feel people around you, smelling the dust and the dust comes at you. 'I can't run as fast as that stuff is coming at me.'

"But the people who really had the visceral feeling, apart from the direct victims, were people like photographers on the ground who saw jumpers. I never saw a jumper, but the people who saw people jumping from 100 floors up because the heat behind them was like an oven, and then hitting the ground. I know one of them, and his mind is permanently damaged by what he saw and what he felt."

Stephen conducted a live report from the scene, phoning in his report to BBC News 24, for which he earned an American award for on-the-spot coverage.

Following the attacks, Stephen continued reporting as the only BBC reporter in Manhattan for several days, as planes were not flying into the area.