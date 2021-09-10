A FILM starring actors from Star Wars and Game of Thrones, set and filmed in Pembrokeshire, will have its county premier at Fishguard's Theatr Gwaun this evening (Friday).

The Toll, written by Matt Redd, originally from Haverfordwest, and described as a 'west Walian western' was shot in Pembrokeshire in November 2018, and features a host of recognisable faces from film and television.

Michael Smiley (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) stars as a former criminal working solo shifts in the quietest toll booth in Wales, hiding from his past where nobody ever thought to look – Pembrokeshire.

When he finally gets rumbled, word of his whereabouts gets out and his enemies head west for revenge. Annes Elwy (BBC's Little Women) plays a young local traffic cop whose investigation into a simple robbery finds her heading for the booth at exactly the wrong time.

Also starring in the film are Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones), Paul Kaye (The Stranger), Gwyneth Keyworth (Black Mirror), Steve Oram (Sightseers), and Julian Glover (Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade).

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing cinemas to close and delaying film releases, The Toll premiered virtually at the Glasgow Film Festival in February.

It earnt rave reviews, and was described by The Hollywood News as ‘a remarkable first feature… A brilliantly told, tightly paced Welsh-western’.

The film is now playing in cinemas in Australia, New Zealand and the UK, to be followed by a digital release in the USA next year via Samuel Goldwyn Films.

Ahead of the screening in Fishguard, writer and associate producer Matt Redd said: “I’m so excited to be heading to Fishguard to see the film on the big screen.

“It was a privilege to be able to return home to shoot the film, and screening it in front of a Pembrokeshire audience is what I hoped for from when I first sat down to write the script.”

Tickets for the premiere, which takes place at 7.30 this evening, followed by a Q&A with Matt, are available from theatrgwaun.com or by telephoning the box office on 01348 873421.

There is also a screening of the film at Theatr Gwaun at 7.30pm on Sunday, September 12 and 11am on Monday September 13.