THERE was a sparkle of Disney magic in Fishguard and Goodwick recently as the twin towns' popular carnival returned post lockdown.
Crowds of people gathered in the sunshine to watch floats, as well as the carnival princesses riding in style with Gentle Giants shire horses, set off from Goodwick Moor car park.
The carnival procession toured Goodwick, delighting onlookers, before heading up the hill to Fishguard and the carnival field in Lota Park where there was a variety of stalls, pony rides and entertainment from Lowri's Dance School and Preseli Pete and the Bluestone Boys.
The event was cancelled last year due to coronavirus and for many of the locals and visitors who attended the carnival felt like some sort of return to normality.
"We had a great time with a great turnout and an overwhelmingly positive response from the people who attended," said a spokesperson for Fishguard and District Round Table.
"We were all pleasantly surprised with the amount who attended and showed support given recent times."
Fancy dress winners included Under 11s: 1st - Jack Sparrow - Charlie Mansell; 2nd - Iron Man - Osian Davies;3rd - Fairy Dust - Phoebe Bendall
11 - 15's: 1st - Lilo + Stitch - Bethan Williams and Winnie the dog; 2nd - Mario - Kaylib Lewis; 3rd - Pirate - Alfie Humphrey
Over 16s: 1st - Hocus Pocus; 2nd - Scarlet Witch; 3rd - Mad Hatter
Fishguard Musical Society's Heroes and Villains float won first prize with 101 Dalmatians put on by the Morgan Family from Morningstar coming second and Disney Magic from the Round Table's friends and families coming third.
Escape to Health & Beauty Clinic won the prize for Best Shop Window Display.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.