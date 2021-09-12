An online survey has been set up asking people of Milford Haven to give their views on the future of Gelliswick Bay.
Considered by many as an 'asset,' the area was officially identified as an asset for residents and visitors in a 2018 community survey.
'Hands Together - Hakin and Hubberston,' an open forum, set up the survey to ask people about people's thoughts on the area and its potential future.
The survey asks which facilities the local community feels would be most beneficial to maintain or develop in the area.
Councillor Viv Stoddart said: "This summer has seen people enjoying a range of leisure activities at Gelliswick Bay, and demonstrated the bay's wonderful potential as an asset to the community."
The survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/N5C6LLS
Alternatively, people can share their views by contacting Carol Hicks on 01646 694895 or via email at carolhicks@live.co.uk
