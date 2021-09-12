A fundraiser has completed his walk through Pembrokeshire, as he raises money on his 876-mile walk across the entire coast of Wales.

Luke Thomas, 36, has incurable stage four skin cancer and is raising money for Melanoma Focus, which funds research and also offers support and guidance to both consultants and patients.

He ended the Pembrokeshire part of his walk on his 50th day of walking, as he enters his home county of Carmarthenshire.

The walk is due to take a total of somewhere between two and three months.

He has set himself the target of raising £50,000 for the cancer charity, and is currently at over £40,000.

Luke had his stage four metastatic melanoma confirmed in 2019 and later spent 18 days in hospital, losing over a stone in weight during immunotherapy.

However, after seeing a reduction in the tumours and in his 15th month of treatment, he decided to embark on his walk.

Luke said: "Raising awareness into skin cancer is very important as it’s a cancer on the increase. Remember to wear SPF 50 sun cream every two hours when out and to get any peculiar moles checked by a GP or dermatologist. My melanoma started on my back and was no bigger than a pencil tip.

"Any donation would be greatly appreciated and it will go to a very important cause. Love and protect your skin."

To read Luke's full story or to donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mybigcancerwalk