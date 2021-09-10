The first Afghan refugees, some of whom will be finding new homes in Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire, arrived in Wales on Friday.

Wales is now accommodating 50 families, comprising approximately 230 individuals who were airlifted from Kabul following the Taliban seizure of power.

This is after the UK government pledged to rehome 20,000 Afghans over the next five years.

The majority of those who have arrived have directly supported Wales-based Armed Forces units in Afghanistan over the last 20 years.

The multi-agency effort has involved the Welsh Government, Local Authorities, Urdd Gobaith Cymru, and the Ministry of Defence.

Refugee support organisations and local Welsh Afghans themselves have also been working on the resettlement programme.

“Today, we welcome the families and individuals that have served our country in Afghanistan," said Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt.

"We have made clear our pledge of Wales being a Nation of Sanctuary and we’re committed to do all that is possible to ensure Afghan interpreters, refugees and their families are welcomed.

"Our communities will, no doubt, be enriched by their skills and experiences in the very near future.

"Our communities will, no doubt, be enriched by their skills and experiences in the very near future.

"All local authorities in Wales are participating in these schemes and have offered their support and assistance to the Afghan citizens who are being resettled in the UK.

"I want to thank all of our partners in this collaborative Nation of Sanctuary approach to coordinate this significant undertaking.”

The Urdd youth organisation is providing initial accommodation before other properties are found.

Chief Executive of the Urdd, Sian Lewis said: “This has been a huge team Wales effort across all sectors.

"We are grateful to our partners for enabling us to open our doors as a refuge to families seeking shelter and safety.

"As an organisation, we are proud to help and continue to share with our members the importance of loyalty to country and culture but also to humanity and a higher good.

"We have a moral obligation as a national youth organisation to support humanitarian projects and offer a hand of friendship and support to the Afghan community in their time of need.”

Colonel Sion Walker, Deputy Commander 160th (Welsh) Brigade said: “There are direct historical links with Wales based and Wales facing units and members of many of those families coming to Wales.

"They will have worked alongside each other during very difficult times in Afghanistan; our involvement is recognition of the support given and comradeships developed during those times and we are proud to have played a part in making Wales a nation of sanctuary.”