The West Wales Care Partnership (WWCP) is launching three participatory budgeting pilots, one each in Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion, and locally in Saundersfoot.

Funded through the Welsh Assembly Government’s Transformation Fund, these pilots aim to explore a different way to manage public money and help to build stronger communities.

Community members decide how part of a budget will be spent, by engaging with local people to find out what matters most to them and to generate ideas to achieve them.

Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (PAVS) is working in partnership with a local steering group to make this happen in Saundersfoot as part of this Pembrokeshire pilot project.

Saundersfoot was selected due to the work accomplished during the pandemic by the Connect Saundersfoot Facebook group and the appetite from the village for positive community action.

Funding from Welsh Government of £10,000 is to be awarded to the village, and the community will be given the opportunity to decide what are the priorities, where and how it will be spent.

An informal steering group to develop the pilot has been set up under the project title 'Saundersfoot Community Treasure Chest – Your Cash Your Voice, Your Choice.'

Local businesses are also being asked to consider making a financial contribution to increase the money available in the Community Treasure Chest.

Three community engagement events have been organised to take place from 10am to 1pm at the Regency Hall on September 28 and October 5 and 12. Come along to find out more information, and to tell us what matters to you. There will also be an opportunity to have your say on the Connect Saundersfoot Facebook group https://www.facebook.com/groups/SaundersfootConnect Community members will be asked to decide what will be the priorities and eligibility criteria, and surgeries will be organised to offer support and information to anyone who wishes to apply.

Chairman of the steering group and county councillor for Saundersfoot, Cllr Phil Baker said: "We are delighted that the village had been chosen to deliver a participatory budgeting project. It is a recognition of the exceptional volunteering effort that Saundersfoot has witnessed previously and brought into sharper focus during the Covid pandemic. The project is an exciting way for community groups to apply for funding for existing and new projects in the village. I would take this opportunity to thank PAVS for putting us forward for this £10,000 pilot project."

Once applications have been received there will be a community event, where local people will be given the voice to decide which projects are prioritised in Saundersfoot.

For more information or to get involved, contact Vanessa John at PAVS development@pavs.org.uk or Cllr. Phil Baker at cllr.phil.baker@pembrokeshire.gov.uk