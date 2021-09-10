IT was a low-key affair for this year's Beating of the Bounds in Haverfordwest.

The town council were told not to advertise the event so that people would not be encouraged to gather, however the age old ceremony was held in what Mayor Buckfield described as a vital part of the history of the town.

Many obstacles had to be carried out including vigorous Covid testing to make sure it was safe for people to be there.

The Beating of the Bounds is a tradition done to help remember the town's boundaries

Beating the Bounds is an ancient custom which traditionally involved swatting local landmarks with branches to maintain a shared mental map of parish boundaries.

Haverfordwest's 2021 'beating of the bounds'

Mayor Alan Buckfield and Sheriff Richard Blacklaw Jones described the event as one of the most popular in this town, but this year, due to Covid, no public could attend.

The Mayor recieves brawn and the Sheriff apples as the ceremony is completed

The 'white rock' is the limit of the authority as Admiral of the port of Haverfordwest, on the way to Milford Haven.

The Sheriff and the Mayor used to be two very powerful offices in Haverfordwest

The Mayor on the boat, away to check his mark signifying the boundary line of the port of Haverfordwest

Haverfordwest was once a thriving port town in the middle ages.

Only one boat could sadly be at this year's ceremony

Mayor Buckfield described how traditions like this are done to 'keep things alive and make people realise'.