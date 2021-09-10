IT was a low-key affair for this year's Beating of the Bounds in Haverfordwest.
The town council were told not to advertise the event so that people would not be encouraged to gather, however the age old ceremony was held in what Mayor Buckfield described as a vital part of the history of the town.
Many obstacles had to be carried out including vigorous Covid testing to make sure it was safe for people to be there.
Beating the Bounds is an ancient custom which traditionally involved swatting local landmarks with branches to maintain a shared mental map of parish boundaries.
Mayor Alan Buckfield and Sheriff Richard Blacklaw Jones described the event as one of the most popular in this town, but this year, due to Covid, no public could attend.
The 'white rock' is the limit of the authority as Admiral of the port of Haverfordwest, on the way to Milford Haven.
Haverfordwest was once a thriving port town in the middle ages.
Mayor Buckfield described how traditions like this are done to 'keep things alive and make people realise'.
