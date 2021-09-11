On September, 11, 2021 the world will remember one of the darkest days in US and world history.
The 9/11 terrorist attacks sent shockwaves around the globe as horrifying images of immeasurable loss and destruction were beamed around the world.
19 men hijacked four commercial airplanes on the morning of September 11, 2001 and travelled towards major US landmarks in an attack orchestrated by al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.
2,977 lives were lost as a result of the attacks which sparked irreversible changes to the world, not least the 20-year war in Afghanistan.
Even now, 20 years later, more than 1,000 victims of the attacks are yet to be officially identified.
In the days leading up to the anniversary major networks and streaming platforms are rolling out a range of programmes to commemorate the lives lost.
Footage captured that day still strike up emotions of the sheer panic felt by anyone watching, not least those caught up in the attacks.
Below is a video from USA Today which shows exactly why September 11, 2001 is a day the world will remember forever.
Watch the 9/11 terrorist attacks unfold
