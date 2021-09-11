FOUR people stranded in a boat that had lost power four miles off Jack Sound have been rescued by Angle Lifeboat.
The five metre rigid inflatable boat (RIB), with four crew on board suffered engine failure as it was getting dark on Thursday evening.
The lifeboat was launched shortly after 8pm, it made good speed and was on the scene by 8.31pm.
Two of the passengers on the RIB were transferred to Angle Lifeboat while two stayed aboard to steer the boat back in the rain and darkness.
The lifeboat started to tow the boat back to Milford Haven at 8.40pm. Both boats arrived at Milford lock at 11pm.
Angle Lifeboat returned to the moorings by 11.11 where the crew swapped to the boarding boat and returned to the station to finish their dinner.
Angle lifeboat also launched again at 9.17pm yesterday evening (Friday) after reports that three people had been cut off by the tide near Castle Pill.
Dale coastguard rescue team located the three women and walked them back to safety and the lifeboat was stood down.
