THE seaside town of Tenby has been found to be exceptional at inspiring the creation of a new range of colour palettes.
Wales cottage company FBM Holidays have carefully selected some of the most colourful places across the UK and produced a gorgeous colour palette of places to add to your glowing staycation list.
Having reviewed over 20 places across the UK, covering towns, villages, and cities, the results have exhibited some stunning colour palettes, including Tenby.
Vibrant colour palettes include:
•Tenby, Pembrokeshire
•St Ives, Cornwall
•Whitby, Yorkshire
•Bibury, Gloucestershire
•Tobermory, Isle of Mull
•Llangollen, Denbighshire
•Edinburgh, Scotland
•Llanrwst, Conwy County Borough
•Portree, Isle of Skye
•Brighton & Hove, East Sussex
Shannon Keary, PR and communications manager at FBM Holidays, commented: “2020 really did open up our eyes to the amazing places to visit we have right here in the UK.
“We hope that these colour palettes will be of inspiration for those seeking out the most beautiful towns, villages and cities to visit.
“It has been most enjoyable to create these images and it’s great to see colourful Tenby has made the list along with so many other gorgeous places.”
