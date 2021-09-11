A NEW food hut will soon be ready to feed the hungry supporters of Narberth RFC as the new season resumes.

Just in time for the first home match at the Narberth RFC ground, Whitland Engineering came to the rescue of the Championship side to finalise the last piece of the jigsaw externally.

The missing piece for the club organisers was the steel platform needed to join up the flat roof walkway behind the food hut and the external fire exit stairs at the end of the building.

The 9m by 5m building had been erected by various volunteers over the past six months but the specialist steelwork was something beyond the capabilities of the volunteers, most of whom were of pensionable age.

Architect Ken Morgan led the building works up to this point but he called in director of Whitland Engineering, Eurig Jones, who willingly accepted the challenge in double quick time.

Two weeks before the match his team used the latest laser 3D technology to survey the area involved. Within 24 hours he produced a 3D image of the proposed construction complete with dimensions for the architect to approve.

Within seven days the steel was cut, prefabricated and pre-drilled by Eurig’s team and then sent to Bridgend for galvanising.

Four days before the match the goods were delivered to the Narberth Ground and the day before the match Whitland Engineering fitted the steel posts, beams and 10mm thick heavy metal footplate plus the handrails which had been supplied by Otters supporter Graham Searle.

Finally, the low level safety mesh was fitted between the handrails.

Committee chairman Rob Lewis commented: “Without the help of Eurig Jones, whose son used to play centre for our 1st team, we would never have completed the fire escape for the safety of our supporters at our first home match for over 18 months.

“We will be forever grateful to Whitland Engineering for their tremendous support in such a short timescale.”