A support service for new mums is being expanded and offered a new location in Pembrokeshire.

Mums Matter is a service offered by Mind to support mums with babies or toddlers through these difficult feelings and experiences.

It is a nine week course currently run via Zoom, sharing useful CBT based techniques to help mums feel better and giving them the chance meet and talk with other mums feeling the same way.

Mind Pembrokeshire are now expanding the service to also offer a weekly drop-in at Mind, Haverfordwest.

This drop-in will be different to traditional mum and baby or toddler groups, with mums mental and emotional wellbeing being its main focus.

In the words of one of the mums who has attended a Mums Matter Zoom course: "Mums Matter is the only group where I can talk about my mental health."

Organiser Kalindi Black explained that as exciting as new parenthood can be, there's also challenges.

"New motherhood is often imagined to be a time of great happiness, joy or excitement but the reality is often very different," said Kalindi

"Over half of new mums feel lonely or isolated, are living with low mood, anxiety, postnatal depression, intrusive thoughts, trauma from their birth or feeding experiences or are experiencing bonding and attachment issues."

The drop-in will give mums the chance to have a go at crafty/creative activities, taster sessions of the Mums Matter course and weekly discussion topics on the difficulties of being a new mum.

If any mums are thinking of attending the Zoom course they can pop in and get to know us, to find out what Mums Matter is all about.

For those mums who have attended a Mums Matter course the group will also offer ongoing support.

It will be held at Mind, Haverfordwest, from 10-12am on Thursdays from September 23.

For more info contact Kalindi Black at mums@mindpembrokeshire.org.uk.