TWO Pembrokeshire resorts have proved they are blooming marvellous, scooping three awards in this year's Wales in Bloom awards.

After a one-year, covid enforced break, the competition returned with an awards ceremony in Beaumaris yesterday (Friday).

Wales is the only region or nation in the UK to hold an in person awards ceremony this year.

The relaxing of restrictions allowed gardeners and volunteers to produce some spectacular floral displays across Wales and these were celebrated at this year's awards ceremony.

The fight for the best hotel front was a titanic battle between next door neighbours and father and son father and son owners of the Giltar and Atlantic Hotels in Tenby.

This year both Tenby Hotels were awarded Gold and also joint first place, leading to happy families and good neighbours this time round.

Tobin Rowlands from the Giltar Hotel said: "It was wonderfully kind to be awarded joint winners. All I am planning to do is to get back to the garden."

George Rowlands from The Atlantic Hotel added: We are pleased to win Gold. The guests, visitors and locals all enjoy our displays.

"A huge thank you to our gardener George for his dedication and hard work, especially throughout these past 18 months.

"He, with the help of his brother Tobin, has ensured that our gardens and terraces are as beautiful as ever and continue to flourish all year round."

Saundersfoot was one of only four large villages in Wales to take gold in its category with the judges impressed at the 'breath taking' displays.

Wales in Bloom Chair, Peter Barton-Price said the ceremony was celebration for the nation.

"You are all winners and Wales is a winner," he said.

"We saw some outstanding displays that are enjoyed by participants, locals and visitor, really making Wales a beautiful place to work, live and visit.

"Each and every one of you are making communities grow. Above all being part of the 'Bloom' family and making Wales more beautiful each year is the biggest reward I could have."