POLICE officers have seized drugs worth £6,000 as well a quantity of cash during a drugs raid.
Dyfed-Powys Police said that officers from Carmarthen executed a positive drugs warrant on Thursday, September 9.
“A quantity of Class B Drugs and cash was seized,” said a police spokesperson.
“The approximate street value of the drugs seized was £6,000.”
Police are urging anybody with any information in relation to drug offences in their area, please report via 101.
