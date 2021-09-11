POLICE officers have seized drugs worth £6,000 as well a quantity of cash during a drugs raid.

Dyfed-Powys Police said that officers from Carmarthen executed a positive drugs warrant on Thursday, September 9.

“A quantity of Class B Drugs and cash was seized,” said a police spokesperson.

“The approximate street value of the drugs seized was £6,000.”

Police are urging anybody with any information in relation to drug offences in their area, please report via 101.