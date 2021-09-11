A loo with a view has been put on the rental market in Pembrokeshire.
The former public loo on Front Street, Pembroke Dock, is described as having 'superb views across the Haven' and has potential for a variety of different uses, subject to planning.
The single storey brick building has a pitched slate roof and glass skylight.
It was formerly used as a disabled toilet and also includes a storage cupboard.
The building measuring 5.4 sq m (58.1 sq ft) also has ample parking nearby.
The building, as would be expected given its former use, benefits from a mains water and sewerage connection. However the new tenant would have to pay to connect electricity to the property.
Pembrokeshire County Council (PCC) is inviting offers for a lease, on a full repairing and insuring basis, the length of which is to be agreed.
Anyone interested in renting the loo should contact malcolm.roberts@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or in writing to Malcolm Roberts, Property, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP with 'Former Front Street Pembroke Dock Public Conveniences' and 'Private and Confidential' written on the envelope.
Proposals need to include an annual rental offer and details of the proposed new use.
For more information contact Malcolm Roberts at County Hall on 01437 776519 or
malcolm.roberts@pembrokeshire.gov.uk
