A SAILOR who had fallen overboard and sustained a head injury was airlifted to hospital yesterday, Saturday, September 11.
Angle lifeboat was launched to the casualty at 12.02pm.
Dale coastguard was also paged to the incident at 12.40 by MRCC Milford Haven.
The casualty was rescued from the water but had sustained a head injury.
The lifeboat brought them to shore. A helicopter landing site was prepared at the port of Milford Haven and the casualty was airlifted to hospital.
