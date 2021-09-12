MEMBERS of a yacht crew who were very cold, extremely seasick and had lost power on their vessel was rescued by Tenby lifeboat yesterday, Saturday, September 11.
Tenby RNLI lifeboat was launched at around 1pm to the yacht which had lost all power in rough seas off Rhossili, some 15 miles east of Tenby.
Tenby's all-weather lifeboat the Haydn Miller was called to help Burry Port lifeboat with the rescue of the disabled yacht.
The volunteer crew arrived at the scene 30 minutes after launch.
Burry Port lifeboat already had the yacht in tow, but there were concerns about the condition of the crew, who were 'very cold and extremely seasick'.
Due to the crew's condition and the length of time it would take their yacht to be towed in the rough seas, it was decided to take them aboard Tenby lifeboat.
Tenby's boat could get them ashore much quicker, and they were assessed and warmed up on the way back to Tenby.
On arrival back at Tenby, the casualties were feeling much better and once the boat was rehoused, they left to make their way back to Burry Port.
