A DRIVER has been arrested for possession of cannabis and providing a positive roadside drug wipe.
The man was arrested in Pentlepoir yesterday evening, Saturday, September 11.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that the driver has since been released under investigation for both offences, pending analysis of his blood samples.
His passenger was also dealt with for cannabis possession, by means of an out of court disposal.
