There have been 338 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area in the last 24 hours according to today’s figures, Sunday, September 12.
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows there were 201 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 70 in Pembrokeshire and 67 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 25,330 – 15,579 in Carmarthenshire, 6,415 in Pembrokeshire and 3,346 in Ceredigion.
This time last year the weekly cases for the three counties stood at 40, with 23 new cases reported in Pembrokeshire, nine in Ceredigion and eight in Pembrokeshire.
Three new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area in the last week, with the total now 498 for the duration of the pandemic.
In total 2,317 new cases of coronavirus have been reported across Wales today bringing the national total to 306,060 cases.
There have been 22,604 tests done since the last report.
There were eight new Welsh Covid related death reported with the total across Wales now 5,734 deaths.
