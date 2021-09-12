There are warnings of traffic delays at Freemens Way Haverfordwest following a recent incident.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that it was currently dealing with the incident.
It asked motorists to avoid the area as there are currently considerable delays.
