One person was taken to Withybush Hospital yesterday afternoon, Sunday, September 12, following a two car crash on Freemens Way Haverfordwest said to be 'head on'.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit asked motorists to avoid the area as there were considerable delays.
Two fire appliances from Haverfordwest attended the scene. Firefighters used a hose reel jet and hydraulic spreader to make the area safe. They left the scene at 5:42 pm.
Dyfed-Powys Police said that officers attended a two vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 4.45pm on Freemans Way, Haverfordwest.
The Welsh Ambulance Service sent one ambulance to the crash and one casualty was taken to Withybush Hospital.
A spokesperson said: "We were called at approximately 4.50pm to the A4076 Freemans Way, Haverfordwest to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision.
"We sent one emergency ambulance to the scene and one patient was taken to Withybush Hospital for treatment. Two further patients were assessed at scene and self-mobilised."
The road was closed and reopened at 6.35pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.