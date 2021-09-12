A MAN has been charged with drink driving and resisting arrest, following a stop check in Milford Haven during the early hours of this morning.
The driver gave a station reading of just over double the legal limit.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said the man was bailed to attend court in due course.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.