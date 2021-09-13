ANGLE lifeboat was launched again yesterday, Sunday, September 12, to its fifth emergency call out in seven days.

The fifth shout of the week was to provide casualty care to kayaker.

The man had been rescued by a passing fishing boat at Brimstone Rock off Freshwater West beach.

The fishing boat brought the kayaker to the lifeboat station slipway shortly after 2.37pm. The lifeboat crew met the pair and provided casualty care to the kayaker.

The crew also checked him over before he headed back to his friends at Freshwater West.

The other weekend shout came at 11.59am on Saturday to a man overboard mayday from a yacht just off Stack Rock Fort.

The lifeboat made best speed to the location. The sailor had been recovered by a local survey vessel who, along with other vessels in the area, had responded to his mayday call for assistance.

The casualty was transferred to the lifeboat where the crew provided casualty care for a head injury.

The man was then taken to the Mackerel Stage at Milford Haven. Air ambulance paramedics provided treatment and triage before the man was taken to hospital by land ambulance.

On Friday the crew was paged shortly after 9pm, to a report of three people cut off by the tide at Black Bridge area of Castle Pill. Angle lifeboat quickly arrived on scene and while crew were preparing to deploy the Y boat, reports came through that the people had now made their way to safety and were in the care of Dale coastguard team.

On Thursday the lifeboat launched for the second time in the week at 8pm to a five metre RIB with four people on board.

The boat had suffered engine failure four miles north of Jack Sound. Making good speed the lifeboat was on scene shortly after 8.30pm. Once a tow was established the vessel was towed back to Milford marina arriving at 11pm.

The first shout of the week was at 5pm Monday, when crew were paged to conduct a search for a missing person along the coastline near West Angle Bay.

The missing person was located by coastguard teams on the shore and transferred to hospital by coastguard rescue helicopter 187. Dyfed-Powys Police said that the woman was sadly pronounced dead in hospital and that HM coroner and next of kin had been informed.