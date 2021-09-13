A MAN has been charged with drink driving, following his arrest in Saundersfoot early yesterday morning, Sunday September 12.
The driver was taken to the police station where he provided a lowest station reading of 100ug, the drink drive limit is 35ug.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that the man has since been bailed to attend court in due course.
