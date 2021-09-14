Three volunteers were each awarded with a certificate for 25 years of service to Haverfordwest Town Museum.

Charles Davies, Corinne Codd and Hume Gravell were all original volunteers of the museum when it first opened its doors in 1996, and are still putting the work in to this day.

The three were awarded certificates by Tim Evans, chair of trustees at the museum and Simon Hancock, the museum's curator.

Charles Davies is a retired local government officer who worked for Pembrokeshire County Council in the school transport department.

Corinne Codd is a well-known local charity worker, who has worked for organisations including for the Royal Voluntary Service and for the parish of St David and St Patrick.

Hume Gravell is a retired teacher, who spent his teaching days at Ysgol Dewi Sant, St David's High School.

Despite the volunteers' hours being cut throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, they are ready and prepared for the museum's inevitable reopening.

Simon Hancock has said that with a group of approximately 15 volunteers, including work conducted to the castle gardens and an updated website, the museum's future is looking bright.

At the awarding of the certificate, he said: "As a museum, we must sincerely thank the three volunteers for the hard work they have put in over the last 25 years.

"Seeing people with 25 years' service at a paid job is commendable, but to do 25 years of voluntary service week in, week out is testament to their sense of community and public service."