There have been 515 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area in the last 48 hours according to today’s figures, (Monday, September 13).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows there were 341 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 103 in Pembrokeshire and 71 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 25,855 – 15,920 in Carmarthenshire, 6,518 in Pembrokeshire and 3,417 in Ceredigion.
Data on a Monday is for a 48 hour period up to 9am on Sunday and figures are likely to be double the usual 24 hour figure.
Two new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total reaching 500 throughout the pandemic.
In total 4,308 new cases of coronavirus have been reported across Wales today bringing the national total to 310,368 cases.
There have been 43,285 tests done since the last report.
There were 21 new Welsh covid related death reported with the total across Wales now 5,755 deaths.
