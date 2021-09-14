The service in memory of those lost to mines during the Second World War was held in Milford Haven last weekend on Sunday, September 12.
The service was held on The Rath in the town by the memorial to the minesweepers, minelayers and those who lost their lives on HMS Abdiel.
It was decided that the service should take place around this time, due to it being the week of the 78th anniversary of the sinking of HMS Abdiel.
The ship sank in Taranto, Italy on September 9, 1943 when sunk by a mine.
This is the first service of its kind in memory of the minelayers and minesweepers, many of whom have descendants still in Milford Haven and further afield in Pembrokeshire.
Neil Jackson, vice chairman of the Milford Haven branch of the British Legion, came up with the idea for a service in their memory earlier this year.
Mayor of Milford Haven, councillor Kathy Gray attended the service and conducted a reading before laying a wreath on behalf of Milford Haven Town Council.
