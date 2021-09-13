OPPOSITION is growing to the proposed closure of a major car parking site in Haverfordwest with a county councillor for the area describing the proposed move as ‘disastrous’.

In a public notice issued on August 25, Pembrokeshire County Council revoked the public's right to park at the car park in the old County Library complex on Dew Street.

County councillor for the area the car park is located, Tom Tudor, has described how the closure of the car park could be ‘disastrous’ and create ‘turmoil’.

Cllr Tudor recently submitted his objections to PCC in writing.

In the letter, Cllr Tudor wrote: “I wish to add my objection to the above variation parking orders for the rear of Dew Street and Library Community Education car parks.

“These car parks provide a vital parking facility to the residents of this area, including Barn Street, Dew Street, Tower Hill and other surrounding streets.

“There is currently insufficient parking for these residents as it stands, and the impact on to the resident’s daily lives without these parking facilities will be disastrous, both in terms of the economic impact for the residents having to pay and park elsewhere and on their health and wellbeing in terms of the emotional turmoil that this will cause to hard working families.”

A local group called the ‘Dew Street Campaign’ were leafleting the upper town as well as picketing the car park at the weekend (11/12) drumming up support for opposition to the proposed plans.

Member of the group and user of the car park Mike Daffern said it was ‘ridiculous’ that the council was closing the car park used by many, for a select few.

“Most users whom we have talked to are concerned and dismayed,” said Mr Daffern

“The County Council appear to be set on a quick sale of the site to a preferred bidder with little or no consideration given to the importance of maintaining parking facilities for local businesses and their clients, and for local residents in surrounding streets networked into the heavily used one way system with restricted parking.”

Pembrokeshire County Council has been contacted for comment.

Haverfordwest Town Council are still considering their response on the issue.

For further details on the proposal, email parking@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.

The deadline for submission of objections is September 15.

Objections should be made in writing and sent to Darren Thomas, Head of infrastructure, County Hall, Haverfordwest and dated 25 August.

What do you think about the parking situation in Haverfordwest? Let us know at wtnews@gwent-wales.co.uk or go to the Western Telegraph Facebook page.