Narberth Jazz - who normally have a monthly live music event at the town's Plas Hotel - are moving to Haverhub for a special presentation this month. Having started with a garden party in July and a swing band last month, they move into more modern music with the band Duski, featuring five of the best young Welsh players of today.
The mix of guitar, keyboard and tenor sax is not new, but in the hands of these creative musicians the sounds reflect Welsh life in the 21st century.
Duski have released four albums which show how their music has progressed from simple tunes and developed into the mature melodic style of today. Most of the band come from the Cardiff area, but guitar duties are in the hands of Pembrokeshire guitarist, Dan Messore, who has a career as a player in several other bands including Sky Barkers and Little Arrow.
He runs a regular event at London’s Vortex jazz club, and his playing has been compared to Pat Metheny and Bill Frizzel.
Some of the the tunes on the recent Ropeadope album Make A Wish were inspired by the music of David Bowie collaborator, Donny McCasslin and the jams of Miles Davis.
As well as musical, there were visual influences for the album including the works of David Lynch and Dario Argento.
Recently the band appeared at The Green Man festival to a great reception. The gig at Haverhub on Friday September 24 will be the first jazz event at the new arts centre, and one not to be missed.
In support will be DJ Uncle Funk and tickets are £12, on sale from www.haverhub.org.uk and www.narberthjazz.wales
